Habitat for Humanity's "Women's Build" program building home for deserving Elkhart single-mom

They learned the basics of roofing, siding and drywall. Now, a group of women in Elkhart County will take part in the national Habitat for Humanity “Women’s Build” Week to help change lives.

The organization partners with Lowe’s every year for the program.

The week-long event sets out to empower women and invites them to devote at least one day to help families build strength, stability and independence through housing. Some women come in knowing basic construction skills and others learn on the job.

“We teach them everything on-site in a safe and comfortable way with other women around where there’s no fear of screwing up,” said Duffy Sherman, Construction Manager for Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County.

Although it is a week-long event on a national level, the Elkhart County chapter decided to expand their build week to an entire month.

The group will build Tuesday through Saturday from 8 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. from May 2nd to the beginning of June.

This year, they’re paying it forward and helping two families. Participating volunteers will be building a home on Morehouse Avenue for single-mom Carissa Johnson and her son. Volunteer donations will go towards funding the next family’s home.

“It’s hard to buy a house and I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to be able to have our own home because it’s something that will last us a lifetime,” Johnson said.

When the house is finished, there will be a dedication ceremony for the family and it’s open to the public.

There will be an opening ceremony, with guest speakers, for this years “Women’s Build” on Saturday, May 6th at 8 A.M. For more on the project, click