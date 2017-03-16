Here's what Trump's budget proposes to cut
By Tal Kopan CNN
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump unveiled his first budget blueprint on Thursday, and to offset increases in defense spending, the President is proposing $54 billion in cuts to large parts of the federal government and popular programs big and small.
Trump's budget would cut off funding entirely for several agencies, including arts, public broadcasting and development groups, and also proposes steep cuts to agencies like the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency.
Virtually every agency will see some sort of cut, with only Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs getting a boost.
Congress will have the final say, and lawmakers have already expressed opposition to many of the proposals.
Here's a look at some of the major cuts in the President's budget blueprint
Department cuts
• Health and Human Services, the department responsible for implementing Obamacare and its proposed repeal, would face a $12.6 billion cut -- a 16.2% decrease.
- Environmental Protection Agency: $2.6 billion, or 31.4%.
- State Department: $11 billion, or 28.7%.
- Labor Department: $2.5 billion, or 20.7%.
- Agriculture Department: $5 billion, or 20.7%.
- US Army Corps of Engineers: $1 billion, a 16.3% cut.
- Other double-digit cuts include Commerce at 15.7%; Education at 13.5%; Housing and Urban Development at 13.2%; Transportation at 12.7%, and Interior at 11.7%.
Programs Trump proposes to eliminate
Trump's budget would eliminate funding for some small, independent agencies entirely:
- African Development Foundation
- Appalachian Regional Commission
- Chemical Safety Board
- Corporation for National and Community Service
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting
- Delta Regional Authority
- Denali Commission
- Institute of Museum and Library Services
- Inter-American Foundation
- US Trade and Development Agency
- Legal Services Corporation
- National Endowment for the Arts
- National Endowment for the Humanities
- Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation
- Northern Border Regional Commission
- Overseas Private Investment Corporation
- United States Institute of Peace
- United States Interagency Council on Homelessness
- Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars
TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.