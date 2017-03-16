Here's what Trump's budget proposes to cut

By Tal Kopan CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump unveiled his first budget blueprint on Thursday, and to offset increases in defense spending, the President is proposing $54 billion in cuts to large parts of the federal government and popular programs big and small.

Trump's budget would cut off funding entirely for several agencies, including arts, public broadcasting and development groups, and also proposes steep cuts to agencies like the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

Virtually every agency will see some sort of cut, with only Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs getting a boost.

Congress will have the final say, and lawmakers have already expressed opposition to many of the proposals.

Here's a look at some of the major cuts in the President's budget blueprint

Department cuts

• Health and Human Services, the department responsible for implementing Obamacare and its proposed repeal, would face a $12.6 billion cut -- a 16.2% decrease.

Environmental Protection Agency: $2.6 billion, or 31.4%.

State Department: $11 billion, or 28.7%.

Labor Department: $2.5 billion, or 20.7%.

Agriculture Department: $5 billion, or 20.7%.

US Army Corps of Engineers: $1 billion, a 16.3% cut.

Other double-digit cuts include Commerce at 15.7%; Education at 13.5%; Housing and Urban Development at 13.2%; Transportation at 12.7%, and Interior at 11.7%.

Programs Trump proposes to eliminate

Trump's budget would eliminate funding for some small, independent agencies entirely:

African Development Foundation

Appalachian Regional Commission

Chemical Safety Board

Corporation for National and Community Service

Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Delta Regional Authority

Denali Commission

Institute of Museum and Library Services

Inter-American Foundation

US Trade and Development Agency

Legal Services Corporation

National Endowment for the Arts

National Endowment for the Humanities

Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation

Northern Border Regional Commission

Overseas Private Investment Corporation

United States Institute of Peace

United States Interagency Council on Homelessness

Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars

