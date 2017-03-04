Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

High School Hoops: Adams, Warsaw, Culver Academies claim sectional titles

Posted: Mar 5, 2017 12:36 AM EST | Updated: Mar 4, 2017 11:39 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -

The first week of Hoosier Hysteria concluded Saturday night and by the end, only 16 teams remained for each class. In 4-A, Adams defeated Plymouth 53-43 at the Washington Sectional. At Elkhart Central, Warsaw claimed its second straight sectional title, beating Goshen 49-32. Both Adams and Warsaw will play in the Michigan City regional March 11th. And finally, Culver Academies easily made their way to regionals, routing St. Joe 60-35

