High School Hoops: Adams, Warsaw, Culver Academies claim sectional titles

The first week of Hoosier Hysteria concluded Saturday night and by the end, only 16 teams remained for each class. In 4-A, Adams defeated Plymouth 53-43 at the Washington Sectional. At Elkhart Central, Warsaw claimed its second straight sectional title, beating Goshen 49-32. Both Adams and Warsaw will play in the Michigan City regional March 11th. And finally, Culver Academies easily made their way to regionals, routing St. Joe 60-35