High School Hoops Instant Classic: Adams downs Riley, Ellis hits game winner

Posted: Feb 18, 2017 12:35 AM EST | Updated: Feb 17, 2017 11:41 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

It wasn't clear whether or not Walter Ellis would play Friday against Riley as he battled the flu earlier this week.

"I gave him a littlle nice talk  saying bro we really need you and he came to perform, we both did," Senior Guard Mike Green said to him earlier this week.

Ellis hit the game winner and Adams defeated Riley in an instant classic 71-69. 

