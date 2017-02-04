High School Hoops: Northridge Girls take down defending State Champions Penn

Led by Brooke McKinley, the Northridge Raiders captured their second sectional title ever in program history defeating Penn 48-39.

The Raiders took control in the second quarter with McKinley netting 15 points by halftime. Head Coach Doug Springs said afterward that this team had all the tools to get it done.

"They deserve this. All the time, all the work, all the effort not only on the basketball court but in the classroom, this group deserves this, these four seniors deserve this," Springs said.

McKinley finished with a game high 21 points including a key three point play late in the third quarter that seemed to be a dagger. Afterward,an excited McKinley expressed her feelings on a sectional title.

"I have no words for this, I am so happy for my team, so proud. I mean we worked our butts off this season, this is a first, I just want to cry right now,. I'm so emotional, this is one of the best days of my life," McKinley said.

Northridge moves on to play Gary West Side next Saturday at 10 am at the LaPorte Regional.

Other sectional scores:

LaPorte 53 South Bend Adams 48

South Bend St. Joseph 46 John Glenn 33

Tippy Valley 60 Fairfield 48

Argos 48 South Central 37