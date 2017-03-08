High winds causing power outages throughout Michiana

Indiana Michigan Power, Midwest Energy Cooperative and NIPSCO are reporting power outages because of strong winds.

Indiana Michigan Power

Indiana Michigan Power says they have approximately 13,000 customers without service.

There are 9,000 customers in Michigan without power. Most are in an area north of Paw Paw.

In South Bend there are approximately 500 customers without power.

Midwest Energy Cooperative

Midwest Energy Cooperative in Cassopolis says they have approximately 5900 members without power. There are three substations without transmission and there is widespread damage across the service territory, their spokeswoman wrote in a press release.

NIPSCO

NIPSCO is reporting multiple outages throughout Indiana. Outages are reported in Middlebury, La Porte, Portage and Warsaw.

