Hit and run incident in Niles, police now looking for suspect

Right now, Michigan State Police are searching for the driver who hit a man and kept going.

We first brought you this breaking news Tuesday night. It happened in Howard Township, on Huntly Road in Cass County.

Sergeant Victor Rodger who works at the Nile Post says there are very few lights in this area.

There are only power poles and obviously this can be a dangerous area in the dark. Still though, police need to find the person who drove off last night.

“At the time it was raining I believe and it was unlighted there it was kind of dark at the location where he was struck,” said Rodgers.

Wednesday evening around 6 o’clock Michigan State Troopers were called out to Huntly Road.

“We’re looking at a hit and run accident, causing injury,” added Rodgers.

When police arrived, the victim had injuries to his head and legs. 60-year-old Steven Harrell was walking on this road, when someone hit him and took off. The only clue left behind was a piece of the vehicle’s side mirror.

“It’s very helpful because when you have parts like that you can find model numbers of the mirror and narrow it down to what vehicle that might belong to,” said Rodgers.

There isn’t any type of sidewalk on Huntly Road. The distance from the boundary line for cars, to a person’s property is very small, leaving very little room for pedestrians.

“You have to be careful and pay close attention to traffic,” said Rodgers.

Terri Harrell, the victim’s daughter, posted on her Facebook page her father’s condition.

She said he had to get an amputation below the knee.

This area is residential and still many cars pass by so police are hoping anyone who saw something, or that driver speaks up.

“Right now we have no other information,” said Rodgers. “We just hope that the public with come forward if they saw anything at that particular time, if they can please contact Michigan State Police, Niles Department.”

ABC57 News was in contact with Steven Harrell’s daughter.

She's with her dad at Memorial Hospital in South Bend and is also asking anyone with information to help.