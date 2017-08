Holiday schedule for trash pick-up services

Trash pick-up will be delayed by one day for the entire week of Monday May 29th.

Next week’s trash pick-up schedule will be as follows:

Monday, May 29th: Memorial Day observed, no trash pick-up.

Tuesday, May 30th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Monday.

Wednesday, May 31st: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Tuesday.

Thursday, June 1st: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Wednesday.

Friday, June 2nd: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Thursday.