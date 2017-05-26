Hoosier lawmakers will conduct study on Indiana's alcohol laws

Could Indiana finally sell alcohol on Sundays? Well, that’s one topic on the agenda after legislative leaders formed a committee to study the state’s alcohol laws.

The Indiana Legislative Council created a 17 member Alcohol Code Revision Commission Thursday.

Lawmakers made the decision after finding out that the Alcohol Tobacco Commission gave two licenses to sell carryout alcohol to Ricker Convenience Stores with small taco restaurants inside.

The panel is made up of lawmakers and non-legislators appointed by House and Senate leadership and former members of the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

This is not the first time that the legislature has studied Indiana’s alcohol laws. But, some leaders say there’s never been more attention on the need for change.

The study will take place over the next 2 years. The committee will study alcohol retail laws this summer and issue a report by November on regulations.

Then other matters, including alcohol distribution, will be looked at after the 2018 session.