Hundreds come out to support MS walk

People joined forces Saturday morning to help put a stop to Multiple Sclerosis. It is expected that more than 900 people attended the event.

Registration for Walk MS: Michiana began at 7:30 a.m. and the walk stepped off at 9 a.m.

The walk is to raise money, awareness, and walk in solidarity for those who live with M.S.

“You know Walk MS began to be a rallying point for people in the MS community to come together with their friends, their family and to just also raise awareness for the cause,” said Jennifer Liddell.

Liddell is involved with the M.S Walk because her mother was diagnosed with the disease when she was very young.

The disabling disease impacts more than two million people worldwide and many are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50 years old.

M.S. takes a toll on the central nervous system and messes with communications to the brain as well as the brain and body.

Tiffani James has lived with M.S for almost 10 years now. “It’s laying there every morning with your eyes closed praying that everything works when you wake up because day to day it’s different. You know I can wake up and some days I can’t walk,” James said.

She added that she has tried many different medications during her battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Recently she was approved for a new type of stem cell research that she hopes will stop her M.S in its tracks.

Symptoms can range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis.

For more information on MS and how you can get involved, click here.