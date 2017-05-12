Hundreds gather to talk past, present, and future of RV industry

Some big names in business and politics came together in Elkhart Thursday to talk past, present, and future of the RV industry. This was no ordinary breakfast setting. There were state leaders, CEOs, and a range of suppliers that all came to talk business, but in a different way.

Hundreds of RV manufacturers and industry partners gathered for the 5th annual RV industry power breakfast.

The breakfast not only caters to suppliers from across Elkhart County, but it also draws industry people from across the region.

Several state leaders were there to address the industry’s major impact on Indiana’s business market, which is listed as number one in the Midwest in Chief Executive Magazine.

We saw U.S. Representatives Jackie Walorski and Jim Banks, Senator Joe Donnelly, and Governor Eric Holcomb.

“To think that we are doubling the rest of the world’s combined production of RV’s right here in Elkhart County speaks for itself,” said Eric Holcomb, Governor of Indiana.

Last March, the RV industry shipped more than 47,000 units, the highest monthly total of shipments on record.

“We have not taken our foot off the gas,” said Holcomb.