Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Hundreds of thousands of Skittles spilled onto highway

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 19, 2017 3:08 PM EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2017 3:13 PM EST

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office came across hundreds of thousands of Skittles spilled on County Highway S near Blackbird Road Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said the Skittles fell off a flatbed pickup truck. The box the Skittles were in got wet in the rain and gave way.

The Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle because they did not make the cut for packaging at the company, according to reports.

"In the end, these Skittles are actually for the birds," said the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Share this article:

Read More

Code School students making apps to help the community
Chainsaw attacker at large in Switzerland
Linkin Park: 'Our hearts are broken'
Berrien County officials looking for ideas to improve pedestrian safety at Silver Beach
Sign up for our newsletter!