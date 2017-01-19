Hundreds of thousands of Skittles spilled onto highway

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office came across hundreds of thousands of Skittles spilled on County Highway S near Blackbird Road Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said the Skittles fell off a flatbed pickup truck. The box the Skittles were in got wet in the rain and gave way.

The Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle because they did not make the cut for packaging at the company, according to reports.



"In the end, these Skittles are actually for the birds," said the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.