Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Hundreds participate in March for Life in South Bend

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 27, 2017 7:57 PM EST | Updated: Jan 27, 2017 7:02 PM EST

Hundreds of Michiana residents participated in the March for Life in downtown South Bend on Friday.

The local march started on Washington Street and ended with a peaceful demonstration at the federal courthouse.

The nationwide march is held every year around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Washington DC.

More than 700 students from the University of Notre Dame, as well as university President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., participated in the march in Washington.

Share this article:

Read More

Prince Philip retires: 65 years of service by the numbers
Kayaks out in flooded Miami streets after Tropical Depression Emily
Hot car deaths reach record numbers in July
Liquid-filled iPhone cases recalled after reports of chemical burns
Sign up for our newsletter!