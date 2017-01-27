Hundreds participate in March for Life in South Bend

Hundreds of Michiana residents participated in the March for Life in downtown South Bend on Friday.

The local march started on Washington Street and ended with a peaceful demonstration at the federal courthouse.

The nationwide march is held every year around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Washington DC.

More than 700 students from the University of Notre Dame, as well as university President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., participated in the march in Washington.