Hunter Ice Festival to go on as planned despite mild weather

The mild weather of January has had an effect on the Hunter Ice Festival in Niles. Or has it?

Wednesday was the first day of the festival, and it was full of food and of course, ice carving.

While the weather added some concerns if the ice would melt or not, the carvers say these are perfect conditions.

“I think right now we are sitting at 37 or 38 degrees, which is not freezing, but it’s not warm either. So the ice coming off the trucks still stays pretty cold. So it is still sticking together really well. We can glue it together. Its staying together which is important,” said Johnathan Harvey, ice carver.

Weather permitting, the festival is planned to go on as planned until Sunday.