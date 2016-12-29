In letter, Amber Pasztor says she wants to plead guilty to killing her children

The woman who is accused of killing her two children after abducting them from their guardian near Fort Wayne sent a letter to the judge saying she wants to plead guilty.

The letter was written on December 14 and was entered into the record on December 27.

In the letter, Pasztor says she wants to plead guilty to the two counts of murder and would accept life without parole.

Pasztor has participated in one competency evaluation and is scheduled for another on January 16 in Indianapolis.

Prosecutor Vicki Becker says regardless of the letter they have to move forward with the competency exam.

“The most important thing right now is making sure, procedurally we can move forward after competency has been determined," Becker said.

In the letter, Pasztor said she didn't want to see any more doctors. Becker says the exam is important for the case.

"We have to wait for that evaluation to be complete. Get the report back and then decide where the case will go from there," Becker said.

Pasztor's second competency evaluation is scheduled for January 16.

September 26

6:21 a.m. Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6 were reported missing and possibly abducted from their Fort Wayne home at 7036 US33.

12:30 p.m. (approximately) An AMBER Alert is issued for the two children and their non-custodial mother, Amber Pasztor, 29. The alert includes a description of her vehicle, a tan Mercury Mystique. Police were also looking to speak with 66-year-old Frank Macomber.

5:25 p.m. An Elkhart Police officer is flagged down by the driver of a tan Mercury. She told the officer there were two deceased people in the back seat of her car. The woman was identified as Amber Pasztor and the two people in the back seat were two children, with similar descriptions to the two children in the AMBER Alert.

6:15 p.m. (approximately) The AMBER Alert is canceled because the children were found. Police have not confirmed the identities of the two people in the back of the Mercury. Autopsies are planned for Tuesday.

11:30 p.m. (approximately) The Elkhart Police Department announces Amber Pasztor has been arrested on two counts of murder.

September 27

1:40 a.m. A man's body was found in Fort Wayne, half a mile from the children's home.

3:30 p.m. The body found in the woods has been positively identified as Frank Macomber. His cause of death was gunshot wound and his manner of death was homicide.

3:51 p.m. The Elkhart County Coroner released the autopsy results of the two children whose bodies were found in the car. Liliana Hernandez died from asphyxiation. Rene Pasztor also died of asphyxiation. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

4:15 p.m. Officials held a press conference in Fort Wayne. They released new details including the fact they believe Macomber died before the children were abducted. In addition, the vehicle Pasztor was driving belonged to Macomber.

September 28

2 p.m. (approximately) The probable cause affidavit is released regarding Amber Pasztor's arrest. She told Elkhart Police she smothered her children.

She told investigators she kicked in the door of her father's home and took both children, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said she traveled to Elkhart with the children, and made several stops along the way including to a restaurant and park, reports said.

Pasztor allegedly told officers she used her hand to smother the children, reports said.

September 30

Amber Pasztor was officially charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children, Liliana and Rene.

October 13

Elkhart County Prosecutor Curtis Hill announced he would seek a term of life in prison without parole for Amber Pasztor because of the circumstances of the crime. Under Indiana law, a prosecuting attorney can seek an enhanced sentence of life without parole if the murder victim was less than 12 years old or if there is evidence the accused committed an additional murder.

October 17

Pasztor's attorney requested a mental competency evaluation.

November 3

Pasztor’s attorney notified the court they would use a defense of mental disease or defect.

November 25

Pasztor submitted to the competency evaluation and the results were sealed.

January 16

Pasztor is scheduled for a second competency evaluation in Indianapolis.