Indiana Attorneys offering free legal advice on MLK Day

As we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so are Michiana’s lawyers. Today is a rare opportunity for you to get some legal advice for free.

200 lawyers across the state are giving back to the community as a part of “Talk to a Lawyer Day,” where you can sit down with a lawyer for as short as ten minutes, or as long as thirty minutes to help solve a legal issue.

“This is probably the only program of its kind nationally,” said Mitch Heppeneimer, President of the Indiana Bar Association.

Sponsored by the Indiana Bar Association, three cities in Michiana are participating: South Bend, Michigan City and LaPorte.

“We offer this on Martin Luther King day because Dr. King as one of his kind of primary points for the civil rights struggle knew that people of limited means often need legal assistance,” said Mark Torma, the Executive Director of the Volunteer Lawyer Network.

For those not available for walk-in sessions, there is a free hotline for English and Spanish speaking-callers open from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. by calling 1-800-266-2581.

Not only does the event benefit the community, but the lawyers as well.

“It helps especially new lawyers practice the client interaction sometimes they get questions that they haven’t had in private practice yet, so they kind of practice their craft,” Torma said.

Twelve lawyers will be in each Michiana city participating.

In South Bend, the event will take place at the Saint Joseph County Public Library downtown from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

The event will take place at the Michigan City Public Library in Michigan City from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. And in LaPorte, it will be hosted at the Bethany Lutheran Church from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

No appointments are necessary. For more information, click HERE.