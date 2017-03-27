Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust warns about scam calls

The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust and Tri-State Better Business Bureau is warning Indiana residents about a scam claiming to collect money for the IBCAT.

According to the Trust, their fundraising efforts are "intentionally limited to the sale of the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness license plate," and they say that they do not hold events or solicit for outside donations.

The organizations says if you receive a call asking for money, it is a scam and to contact IBCAT, BBB and your local authorities immediately. They also suggest staying informed about other scams happening in the area by visiting their website here.

If you are thinking of donating to a charity, the Better Business Bureau suggests these following these tips for giving safely.

Don’t give cash. Write a check to the organization and use the official name, and not the name of an individual. Keep track of your donations. This way, it will be easier to document your charitable giving when tax time comes. Know the difference between tax exempt and tax deductible. “Tax exempt” means the organization doesn’t have to pay taxes. “Tax deductible” means the donor can deduct their contribution on his/her federal tax return. Do your research. Before donating, ask the charity for a copy of their tax documents to see how much they are helping the community and where your money will go. These documents are public and will help you understand the work a certain charity does. Check the Wise Giving Alliance – the Better Business Bureau developed this alliance to help donors make informed decisions about their contributions. All you need to know about a reputable charity, their work and mission is featured – the Better Business Bureau developed this alliance to help donors make informed decisions about their contributions. All you need to know about a reputable charity, their work and mission is featured here If you are being threatened into donating money, hang up immediately and alert your local authorities. No charity will ever guilt you into giving money, so don’t fall for it!