Indiana Excise Police make two felony drug arrests following search of bar

Two people were arrested at an East Chicago Bar for allegedly selling cocaine out of the establishment.

Indiana Excise Police say a search warrant was executed at El Sombrero Bar and the apartment that sits above the bar.

Officers reportedly found and seized 35 individual bags of cocaine, paraphernalia, and packaging supplies.

Two people were arrested as a result of the search.

Glorivette Bonilla, 40, of Hammond was arrested on charges of dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.

The other subject, 56-year-old Gustavo Ayala Zamora or East Chicago, was arrested on charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Excise officers say this search was conducted after a year-long investigation.

