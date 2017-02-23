Indiana leader teaches students personal finance and money management

A recent study by EverFi, an education technology company, shows 92 million people gave themselves a low grade for their knowledge of personal finance.

A pilot program introduced at Riley High School is geared towards lowering that statistic.

Thursday morning, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson was in South Bend focusing on preparing high school students for their financial future.

"We wanted to talk to the students about how important it is for them to learn how to budget, learn how to stay out of debt, learn how to save for that first car or that first home or for college so it was just an honor to be here today with the students, Riley High School," said Lawson.

To make the classes more user friendly, students will learn about financial principles by video and simulations.

The class first rolled out last semester.

One student says the program is valuable.

"Everything I learned with finances I was taught by my parents, but they only know so much. What they don't know, they can’t teach you. So this class personally taught me things I didn't know which I was able to take to my parents, and they learned,” said Jade Henderson, senior at Riley High School

Schools in five other Indiana counties are also participating in this pilot program.

It’s slated to continue through the 2018-2019 school year.