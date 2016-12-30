Indiana, Michigan groups participating in inaugural parade
By Gregg Birnbaum
(CNN) -- President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee Friday released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing in on January 20.
There will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, the committee said in a statement.
Here's who's in so far:
- 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment -- Fort Hood, Texas
- 1st Infantry Commanding General's Mounted Color -- Ft. Riley, Kansas
- Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team -- Burlington, Kentucky
- Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer -- Fort Myer, Virginia
- Cleveland Police Mounted Unit -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums -- Palm Coast, Florida
- Columbus North High School Band -- Columbus, Indiana
- Culver Academy Equestrian -- Culver, Indiana
- First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion - Fishburne, Virginia
- Frankfort High School Band -- Ridgeley, West Virginia
- Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band -- Murrysville, Pennsylvania
- Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Kids Overseas -- Richmond Hill, Georgia
- Lil Wranglers -- College Station, Texas
- Marist College Band -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Merced County Sheriff's Posse -- Hilmar, California
- Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team -- New Buffalo, Michigan
- Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums -- East Meadow, New York
- North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association -- Hillsborough, North Carolina
- NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums -- East Moriches, New York
- Olivet Nazarene University -- Bourbonnais, Illinois
- Palmetto Ridge High School Band -- Naples, Florida
- Russellville High School Band -- Russellville, Arkansas
- Talladega College Band -- Talladega, Alabama
- Texas State University Strutters -- San Marcos, Texas
- The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards -- Charleston, South Carolina
- The Freedom Riders -- Kersey, Colorado
- Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit -- Arlington, Virginia
- Tupelo High School Band -- Tupelo, Mississippi
- University of Tennessee Marching Band -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- VMI Corps of Cadets -- Lexington, Virginia
- West Monroe High School Marching Band -- West Monroe, Louisiana
- American Veterans - National
- Boy Scouts of America - National
- US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations - National
- Disabled American Veterans - National
- US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums -- National
- Wounded Warriors - National
Each branch of the United States military will also be represented.
