Indiana State Police to honor fallen officers

Indiana State Police will be honoring fallen officers in separate ceremonies across the state.

The Toll Road Post Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at 52422 CR 17, Bristol.

The Lowell Post will have a ceremony on Thursday May 11 at 11 a.m.

The service ceremony will be held at the post, 1550 E. 181st Avenue in Lowell.