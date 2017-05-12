Indiana Toll Road plazas looking to hire 200 employees

Toll Road plazas in both Elkhart and Howe, Indiana are looking to hire 200 employees at four upcoming job fairs.

According to our reporting partners at the Elkhart Truth, HMSHost, a food-service company that operates the plazas, will host job fairs at the Henry Shricker Travel Plaza 5 located on the westbound side and the George N. Craig Plaza 5 on the eastbound side.

They will be hiring for both Elkhart and Howe toll plaza locations at these events. Positions include: managers, shift supervisors, fast food attendants, baristas and retail sale associates.

Both are located at mile marker 90, which is west of Cassopolis Street in Elkhart.

George Craig Travel Plaza

2971 Moose Trail, Elkhart, IN 46514

Henry Schricker Travel Plaza

28053-2 C.R. 4 West, Elkhart, IN 46514

The first fair will is Saturday May 13th, then on May 20th, June 3rd and June 10th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Remember to dress for the job you want. Bring a picture ID with your current address, as well as your social security card, birth certificate or U.S. passport.

You can park in the employee lot.

To expedite your on-site interview, candidates can apply online prior to the event.

For the Elkhart toll road location, click HERE.

For the Howe toll road location, click HERE.