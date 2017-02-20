Indiana woman shoots and kills man fighting an officer

A man, who became physical with an Indiana Conservation Officer, is dead Monday after a woman took matters into her own hands by reportedly shooting the man.

Indiana State Police say at approximately 12:30 p.m., a conservation officer responded to an Ohio County call regarding a suspicious person at a location just west of Rising Sun.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer made contact with 32-year-old Justin Holland of Moores Hill, Indiana.

Troopers say at some point during the interaction, Holland became physical and overtook the officer.

According to authorities, this is when a woman in a nearby residence came to help the officer and reportedly fired one shot at Holland, striking him the torso.

Holland was given first aid by witnesses and transported by ambulance to Dearborn County Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The officer was injured and transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers note the incident is still under investigation.