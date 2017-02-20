Individual tickets for South Bend Cubs go on sale March 8

Individual tickets for this season's South Bend Cubs games will go on sale on March 8 at 10 a.m.

Fans who purchase their tickets at the box office will be treated to coffee, donuts and a visit from Stu in the morning and a sampling of concession stand menu items later in the day.

The South Bend Cubs continue to break attendance records every year.

Season ticket sales are up 20-percent over last year and the April 8 home opener is expected to sell out.

“The demand for a ticket to see the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field has never been higher,” said Team President Joe Hart. “The halo effect of the Chicago Cubs World Series success has filtered down to us in South Bend. Based on where we currently are, the 2017 season is on track to be another record breaker.”

Hart says the April 20th game will also likely sell out because the World Series Trophy will be at Four Winds Field.

Fans who purchase their tickets at the stadium box office on March 8 will also be entered into a drawing for one of six great prizes:

11 a.m. - Chance to throw out a first pitch

Noon - Chance to sing the 7th inning stretch at a South Bend Cubs game

1 p.m. – Autographed game program and scorecard

2 p.m. – Gleyber Torres Bobblehead

3 p.m. - 10 tokens to the South Bend Cubs Performance Center

4 p.m. - $50 Cubbie Cash

South Bend Cubs individual-game tickets will be available at the South Bend Cubs Box Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., by calling (574) 235-9988 or online at SouthBendCubs.com.