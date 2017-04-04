INDOT pushing for workzone safety during Road Safety Week

All week INDOT is pushing for you to be alert and safe on the roads, especially focusing on workzone safety.

The Department of Transportation released a new video telling you if you would slow down for a child in the road, treat a road worker the same way.

INDOT says put down your cell phone, stay alert and slow down in work zones.

Tueday, ABC 57 News spoke with an INDOT worker who was hit by a car. Luckily she walked away without any serious injuries, but she was one of the lucky ones.

In 2015 nearly 3,500 people were killed on Indiana roads due to distracted driving.