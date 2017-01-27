INDOT starts "Paint the Plow" campaign

When you think of snow plows, art is perhaps the last thing that comes to mind, but here in Michiana, INDOT is changing that one painted plow at a time.

You may never look at a snow plow the same again after you see some of the plows that have already been painted across the state.

Painted plows have already made their way in many parts of Indiana, and now the campaign has arrived to INDOT’s northwest district.

INDOT has put together an outreach campaign called “Paint the Plow.”

Plows will be painted and decorated by local high schools in Michiana, highlighting school spirit, and promoting awareness of INDOT’s winter operations.

“It’ll show schools first hand massiveness of our plows, when we go to the schools to drop them off we’ll talk a little bit about our winter operations and have a little bit of an educational opportunity for them so as they become mature motorists they’ll be more aware of what indot does,” said INDOT’s PIO Doug Moats.