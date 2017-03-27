INDOT wants your input on future highway projects

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants your opinion about future highway projects.

INDOT is hosting open houses across the state through the next month, where residents can go and learn about what it has planned, as well as share what you would like to see happen.

The meetings are regional, and there will be one held in LaPorte on April 11.

If you can not make any of the meetings, you can also submit a comment online by filling out a State Transportation Improvement comment form through their website. You can also find out more information about the program emailing INDOT STIP Director, Michael McNeil, at draftstip@indot.in.gov.



A full schedule for the open houses is as below:

Tuesday, March 28, 2017: INDOT Seymour District, 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour, IN 47274

Wednesday, March 29, 2017: INDOT Sub-District Office, 3650 S. U.S. 41, Vincennes, IN 47591

Thursday, March 30, 2017: Crawfordsville Public Library, 205 S. Washington St., Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Tuesday, April 11, 2017: INDOT District Office, 315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350

Wednesday, April 12, 2017: INDOT District Office, 5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Thursday, April 13, 2017: INDOT Traffic Management Center, 8620 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, IN 46219