Injured deer set on fire, left to die

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Feb 24, 2017 3:43 PM EST

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help to identify the person who lit an injured deer on fire and left it to die.

During the early morning hours of February 16, a vehicle struck and injured a deer on SR 25 north of Rochester.

Someone poured an accelerant on the injured deer, lit it on fire and left.

Sometime later, someone called the Fulton County Sheriff's Department to report an injured deer in the road.

When officers arrived, they discovered the deer was still alive.

Responding officers put down the deer.

Investigators believe a dark colored 1992-2002 Camaro, Firebird or Trans Am struck the deer.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 223-7867 or 800-616-7867.

