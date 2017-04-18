Injuries reported in Toll Road crash

All lanes of the Indiana Toll Road have reopened following a three vehicle crash in the westbound lanes just west of County Road 113.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.

Indiana State Police say traffic in the area was slowing down for construction. The SUV and the semi-trailer were nearly stopped when the semi with the tanker failed to slow and swerved, striking the rear of the SUV and forcing the vehicle into the semi-trailer.

The driver of the 2007 Lexus SUV, 24-year-old Alissa Cook, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital by MedFlight.

Officials also report the driver the tanker semi was 72-year-old Leroy Carr of Alabama. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer, 64-year-old George Wagner of New York, was not injured in the crash.

All injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The crash is still being investigated.

This story was first reported by The Elkhart Truth.