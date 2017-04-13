Intermittent lane closures to affect 3 South Bend bridges

Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will be intermittently closing lanes on three bridges in South Bend over the next few weeks.

Crews will close lanes on the Jackson Road, Johnson Road and Fellows Street bridges intermittently between April 13 and mid-May.

All three bridges will be open during construction, but crews will occasionally reduce traffic to one lane in both directions.

Drivers should expect some delays and allow for extra time for trips through the area during daylight hours.