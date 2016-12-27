Internet dating gone wrong: Man allegedly steals victim's car, gets arrested

One man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing a car from a woman he recently met on an online dating site.

In the morning, South Bend Police Officers were dispatched to South Irish Hills Drive in regards to a vehicle theft.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim of the theft told police that the suspect, Daniel Smith, was visiting from Chicago and had stayed with her for two days since meeting on an online dating site.

The victim says she woke up at approximately 2 a.m. to find her keys, jewelry, car, and Smith gone.

Court documents say later in the day, officers from the St. Joseph County Police Department and the New Carlisle Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area of Chicago Trail and Snowberry Road.

Witnesses say a man later identified as Smith, was knocking on doors and asking for gas money.

The victim’s car with matching plates and Smith were located on the side of the road, stuck in the snow.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Smith told officers that he was headed for Chicago when he tried to make a U-turn and became stuck.

At first, Smith allegedly gave officers a fake name then came clean about his identity.

Court documents indicate Smith had an active parole violation warrant from Cook County, Illinois.

Smith was arrested on charges including the possession of marijuana, theft, and auto theft.

Bond was set at $50,000.