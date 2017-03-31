Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Interurban trolley crash reported at US 33 and CR13

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 31, 2017 6:54 PM EST | Updated: Mar 31, 2017 10:01 PM EST

Passengers aboard the Interurban trolley were injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on US 33 at CR 13 at approximately 4:18 p.m.

Elkhart County Officials say a 2010 Chevy Malibu was traveling south on US 33 when the driver turned the vehicle in front of the trolley traveling north. 

The Malibu, driven by 23-year-old Adriana Gomez of Goshen, struck the front end of the trolley. 

Authorities say after the trolley was hit, it veered to the side of the road and crashed into a stopped 2012 Chrysler 300. 

Gomez was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital with head and facial injuries. According to officials, she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the trolley, 37-year-old Samona Johnson of South Bend was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of neck and shoulder injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured in the crash.

Officials say three other passengers of the trolley were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries including chest and head pain, knee pain, and pain of the shoulders, legs, and elbows. 

Gomez was cited for failure to yield.

Share this article:

Read More

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao loses title to Australian underdog Jeff Horn
Chinese rocket launch fails after liftoff
Only minor injuries reported in rollover crash
South Bend day care burglarized, owner asks for info
Sign up for our newsletter!