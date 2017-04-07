Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Investigators identify man shot and killed after Goshen crime spree

By: Nathan Faulkner
Posted: Apr 7, 2017 9:29 AM EST | Updated: Apr 7, 2017 8:35 AM EST
GOSHEN, Ind. -

Indiana State Police have identified the man who Goshen officers shot and killed after a crime spree Wednesday.

Investigators say Michael Alcaraz, 19, of Bristol, was shot by officers in the parking lot of the Double D bar and grill.

Police say earlier, Alcaraz tried to carjack drivers near a gas station near U.S. 33 and Kercher road.

They say at some point--he shot a man driving a van.

Police eventually found Alcaraz at the Double D, where Goshen officers shot and killed him.

