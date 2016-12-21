Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Investigators release names of victims involved in fatal crash on Buckeye Road

The names of the two victims of the single vehicle crash on Buckeye Road Tuesday night have been released by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Buckeye Road between Douglas and Cleveland roads in Granger.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Brandon Campbell's vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Campbell was extricated from the car and airlifted to Memorial Hospital.

His passenger, 16-year-old Cameron Snead, was found deceased at the scene.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

