Irish exorcise Orange demons, rout Syracuse 84-66

Senior forward V.J. Beachem was superb in Notre Dame's (17-3, 6-1) 84-66 win over Syracuse (11-9, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday inside Purcell Pavilion. The senior poured in a career-high 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting and added seven rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal to complete his terrific performance.



The win over Syracuse is Notre Dame's first when squaring off against the Orange in ACC play. The Irish also improve to 12-0 when playing in Purcell Pavilion this season. The 18-point win is the largest for Notre Dame over Syracuse since defeating the Orange 83-63 on Jan. 21, 1998 at Notre Dame.



Juniors Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson also impressed in the winning effort. Farrell was Notre Dame's second leading scorer on the day with 15 points and he produced a game-high nine assists. Colson notched his 12th double-double of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds. His 12 double-doubles lead the ACC in the category.