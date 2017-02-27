Irish keep rolling, edge Georgia Tech for fifth straight win

Notre Dame turned in a gutty performance to record their fifth straight win by defeating Georgia Tech (16-13, 7-9 ACC) by a final score of 64-60. Notre Dame's streak of five consecutive wins is the longest active streak in the ACC.



Junior forward Bonzie Colson turned in another double-double performance, scoring a team-high 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Colson leads the ACC in both double-doubles and 20-point, 10-rebound performances. Junior guard Matt Farrell was the other Irish player to finish in double figures with 17 points.

The Irish and Yellow Jackets played an even opening 10 minutes, as the two sides were deadlocked at 20-20 with 9:50 left in the half. Notre Dame then reeled off seven straight points over the next three minutes to go on top 27-20. The Irish went into the halftime intermission holding a six-point lead with the score 34-28.



Notre Dame pushed its lead to nine with 15:44 left in the second half off a three-point make from senior guard V.J. Beachem. The Yellow Jackets chipped away at the Irish lead, making it a four-point game with just less than five minutes to go at 52-48 but Notre Dame increased its lead to double figures at 60-50 with 1:24 remaining. Georgia Tech made one last run and cut Notre Dame's lead to two at 62-60 with three seconds remaining. Junior guard Matt Farrell then made two free throws to seal the victory at 64-60.