Irish run past Spartans 2-1

he Notre Dame baseball team scored the game-winning run on a double steal to defeat Michigan State, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Frank Eck Stadium.

The victory makes the Irish winners of four straight, seven of their last nine and seven of the last eight at The Eck.



Cameron Brown recorded his first career win with four shutout innings of relief work after starter Scott Tully allowed one run in two innings. Sean Guenther pitched three shutout innings to earn his third save

The Irish remain at home to host Toledo on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. The game will be available on ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN and 103.1 FM.