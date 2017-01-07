Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Warning | Weather Alert - Flood Watch

Irish squeak by Clemson, remain perfect in ACC play

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jan 8, 2017 12:10 AM EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2017 11:12 PM EST

 Leading by two with under 10 seconds to play, junior guard Matt Farrell buried a three-pointer to seal the 75-70 win for Notre Dame (14-2, 3-0 ACC) against Clemson (11-4, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon inside Purcell Pavilion. The win gives the Irish their second 3-0 start to ACC play in the past three seasons.

Notre Dame was led offensively by senior forward V.J. Beachem who matched his career-high in scoring with 22 points. Three other Irish players finished in double-figure scoring along with Beachem, as Farrell poured in 15 points, senior guard Steve Vasturia added 14 and junior forward Bonzie Colson completed his third straight double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Saturday also marked the 700th game in head coach Mike Brey's career, becoming the 35th active Division I coach to reach the 700-game mark. Brey is 469-231 over the 700 games in 22 seasons.

Share this article:

Read More

Man accused of touching himself inappropriately inside South Bend church
SB Cubs to honor AAGPBL before Thursday's game
Family mourns teen killed from July 4th shooting
Soldier's funeral salute shared by thousands
Sign up for our newsletter!