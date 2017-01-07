Irish squeak by Clemson, remain perfect in ACC play

Leading by two with under 10 seconds to play, junior guard Matt Farrell buried a three-pointer to seal the 75-70 win for Notre Dame (14-2, 3-0 ACC) against Clemson (11-4, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon inside Purcell Pavilion. The win gives the Irish their second 3-0 start to ACC play in the past three seasons.



Notre Dame was led offensively by senior forward V.J. Beachem who matched his career-high in scoring with 22 points. Three other Irish players finished in double-figure scoring along with Beachem, as Farrell poured in 15 points, senior guard Steve Vasturia added 14 and junior forward Bonzie Colson completed his third straight double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.



Saturday also marked the 700th game in head coach Mike Brey's career, becoming the 35th active Division I coach to reach the 700-game mark. Brey is 469-231 over the 700 games in 22 seasons.