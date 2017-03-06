Islamic Society talks changes to travel ban

Religious leaders in Michiana say President Donald Trump’s newest executive order is exactly what they saw coming.

The Islamic Society of Michiana held a press conference on Monday condemning recent attacks on immigrants across the country.

The Imam of the Islamic Society of Michiana also made time to comment on Trump’s newest travel ban.

Imam Mohammad Sirajuddin and other leaders focused their attention on the recent tragic shootings of immigrants in Kansas City and of a Sikh man wearing a turban in Seattle.

Before President Trump signed his latest executive order, the Islamic Society of Michiana was already brewing with predictions.

“This will not make our nation safer or great again in fact it will further sow the seeds of Hitler in our social fabric make no mistake it’s the same wolf in sheep clothing discriminatory action masking as policy,” said Sirajuddin.