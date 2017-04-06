ISP identifies bystander shot during Goshen Police pursuit, shooting

The Indiana State Police have released the identity of the bystander who was shot during the confrontation between police and a suspect in an attempted carjacking at a business off CR33 in Goshen Wednesday morning.

The man has been identified as 68-year-old Fernando Cuevas of Goshen.

Police said Cuevas was in the parking lot of the business when the suspect pulled into the parking lot and the shooting occurred.

Cuevas was shot in the back of his shoulder. He was taken to Goshen Health, then transferred to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

His condition is stable.

Police have not determined who shot Cuevas yet.

The suspect has also been identified. His autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

His name will be released after his family is notified.

Police are still conducting an investigation into the events that led up to the police involved shooting.

“At this point in the investigation we don’t have a clear motive for the suspect’s actions yesterday,” stated state police Lead Detective Lourdes Lemler.

ISP is asking anyone that may have been approached by the suspect or may have information about the shooting to contact the Bremen Post at 574-546-4900.