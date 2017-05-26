ISP investigating Marshall County shooting

Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: May 26, 2017 9:40 PM EST
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -

Indiana State Police have been asked to assist in an investigation involving a stand-off with a man, armed with a gun, who as threatening suicide.

According to ISP, the incident happened along a tree line on King Road. 

After the 90-minute stand-off with officials, the man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound as a result of a struggle with officers. 

The man was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. 

