January 29: Lucky Bride

Experience a bridal event like no other. The Wedding Mag and Four Winds New Buffalo present Lucky Bride. This event is all about the experience, featuring the latest wedding trends and connecting the sophisticated bride and groom with the industry’s top wedding professionals. An upscale bridal event showcasing Southwest Michigan, Northwest Indiana, and Michiana’s premier wedding professionals.

The Lucky Bride event is designed to inspire every bride featuring a Décor Inspiration Gallery, Fashion Stages, Tastings, Gown Sale, VIP experience, and a “Lucky Bride” Lounge. Keeping each vendor category to a minimum, we ensure that each couple will have the best quality selections to choose from.

Lucky Bride will be held Sunday, January 29th, 2017 from 1-4pm (ET) at Four Winds New Buffalo.

