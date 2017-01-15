January is National Radon Awareness Month

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, 21,000 lung cancer deaths a year, are all related to high levels of radon.

Radon is a tasteless, colorless and odorless radioactive gas that comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water.

With January being National Radon Awareness Month, state health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to test their home for this cancer-causing radioactive gas.

According to the EPA, one in every 15 homes in the U.S. has high levels of radon. If your home is one of these, the fastest solution is to have a contractor install a system to eliminate the problem.

The state health commissioner says testing for radon in homes is important for the safety of your family. With a test, you can determine how high the radon levels are then immediately take action to reduce them.

Radon test kits can be found at local hardware stores or home stores. They vary in price, but are economical. According to the EPA, this test should be done every two years.