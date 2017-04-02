Joe Donnelly becomes third Democrat to support Neil Gorsuch

Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly became the third Democratic Senator nationwide to back Neil Gorsuch, Sunday afternoon.

The Senator said in a statement that he will vote to confirm the Judge, bringing the Republicans one vote closer to the 60 that they will need on the Senate floor to get Gorsuch appointed.

"After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers."

The Senator also expressed his disappointment with the way Obama's SCOTUS nominee, Marrick Garland, was treated by the Senate, but said that "as Senator, I can only vote on the nominee that comes to the Senate floor."

He also stated his opinion that the threshold for Supreme Court nominees remain at 60 votes in the Senate.