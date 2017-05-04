June 3: So Much for the Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour
Posted: May 4, 2017 4:49 PM EST
So Much for the Afterglow - 20th Anniversary Tour
Four Winds Field
Saturday, June 3, 2017
7pm
Featuring Fastball, Vertical Horizon and Everclear
Everclear is donating $1 per ticket sold to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, venue workers, production staff, crew members, and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability.
