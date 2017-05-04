Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

June 3: So Much for the Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour

Posted: May 4, 2017 4:49 PM EST

So Much for the Afterglow - 20th Anniversary Tour
Four Winds Field
Saturday, June 3, 2017
7pm
Featuring Fastball, Vertical Horizon and Everclear

Everclear is donating $1 per ticket sold to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, venue workers, production staff, crew members, and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability.

