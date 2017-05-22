June 5-11: Four Winds Invitational

Community Events at the Four Winds Invitational

Thursday, June 8th- Daddy/Daughter Pro-Am

Dads and daughters are invited to join the Third annual 9-hole Daddy/Daughter Pro-Am presented by The Double Tree at 10am. Participants will receive lunch. Each team will play with an LPGA professional in a 9-hole scramble. An ice cream social will follow with fun participation awards. The cost is just $100 per couple and proceeds will benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. Click here to sign up.

Thursday, June 8th- Golf 101

Ladies are invited to participate in the Golf 101 clinic, sponsored by the Kelly Cares Foundation. The event takes place from 5-7pm and includes drinks, appetizers and a Q&A session with LPGA professionals. Cost is $40 per person. Click here to sign up.

Friday, June 9th- Tournament Round 1

Start time, 7:30am. 1st & 10th tee

(Open to the public, free admission)

Saturday, June 10th- Tournament Round 2

Start time, 7:30am. 1st & 10th Tee

(Open to the public, free admission)

Sunday, June 11th- 5K Run & Fun Walk

Runners of all levels are welcome to take part in the third annual Four Winds Invitational 5K and Fun Walk at Blackthorn Golf Club. Race for great prizes and a good cause! All proceeds benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. The cost is $25 per person for the 5K, or $20 per person for the fun walk if you pre-register. Cost will increase by $5 if you register on site. Registration fee includes a goodie bag and race t-shirt. Click here to sign up.

Sunday, June 11th- Tournament Final Round

Start time, 9:00am. 1st & 10th tee.

(Open to the public, free admission)

Sunday, June 11th- Family Day

Head out to Blackthorn Golf Club on the final day of the tournament for great family fun, games, activities and free food for the kids!Enjoy the beautiful surroundings right here in South Bend during its flagship professional golf event. Admission is free and there will be plenty of fun kid’s activities in the Applebee’s Kids Zone to keep them active and entertained.

For additional information about the event, click here.