Jury trial begins for suspect in Miami Hills murder

The jury trial for Tyshawn Williams begins Monday in St. Joseph Superior Court.

Williams is one of two men who allegedly killed Clevee Chick in South Bend on Christmas Eve in 2015.

Police say Williams and 24-year-old Bruce Dewayne Thomas fatally shot Chick in a third floor unit at Miami Hills Apartments.

Charging documents state a woman inside the apartment was the mother to Williams’ children. Williams and Thomas knocked on the door and pointed their weapons inside the apartment when Chick and the woman answered.

When they saw the guns, Chick closed the door and everyone inside the apartment dove for cover.

Chick was still in front of the door when the men began firing. Police say he was shot in the head and the shoulder.

Both men were arrested and charged by February of 2016.

In July, Thomas was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison.