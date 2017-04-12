Juvenile accused of stealing, crashing van

A juvenile resident of Bashor Children's Home is accused of stealing and crashing a van belonging to the home.

A person with the facility contacted the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department Wednesday morning at 9:22 a.m. to report a 16-year-old resident had stolen a 15-passenger van from their grounds on CR15.

A few minutes later, the juvenile crashed the van into a post near the entrance to Ox Bow Park, according to deputies.

The juvenile fled from the vehicle but was apprehended at approximately 10 a.m. inside the park.

The juvenile was not injured.

The teen is being held at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center and will be facing charges for auto theft, leaving the scene of a property damage collision, and for operating a vehicle while never licensed.

