Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Juvenile accused of stealing, crashing van

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 12, 2017 2:37 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

A juvenile resident of Bashor Children's Home is accused of stealing and crashing a van belonging to the home.

A person with the facility contacted the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department Wednesday morning at 9:22 a.m. to report a 16-year-old resident had stolen a 15-passenger van from their grounds on CR15.

A few minutes later, the juvenile crashed the van into a post near the entrance to Ox Bow Park, according to deputies.

The juvenile fled from the vehicle but was apprehended at approximately 10 a.m. inside the park.

The juvenile was not injured.

The teen is being held at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center and will be facing charges for auto theft, leaving the scene of a property damage collision, and for operating a vehicle while never licensed.
 

Share this article:

Read More

Jury convicts man who shot two young girls in January 2016
Appeals court reduces sentence of Elkhart woman convicted of child molesting
Michigan City Police solve string of crimes at apartment complex
Counterfeit $100 bills passed at La Porte businesses
Sign up for our newsletter!