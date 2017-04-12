Juvenile arrested for allegedly setting a fire in a restroom at Central Park

Mishawaka Police arrested a juvenile for allegedly setting a fire inside one of the bathrooms at Central Park.

On March 30, Mishawaka Police officers patrolling the park discovered someone had set a fire inside one of the bathrooms.

After speaking with several people at the park, officers learned several juveniles had left the park just before they arrived.

Using surveillance camera footage, images of the suspects were posted on the Mishawaka Police Department's social media sites.

Tips helped police identify the subjects in the images and a 14-year-old juvenile was charged with criminal mischief.

The damage from the fire exceeded $1,200.