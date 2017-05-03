Kelly Cares Foundation awards grants to 3 groups, including Center for the Homeless

The Kelly Cares Foundation gave out nearly $30,000 in grants Wednesday morning to organizations that share its mission of strengthening communities by improving health and education.

Kelly Cares gave each organization approximately $10,000 each.

South Bend's Center for the Homeless received $10,000 towards a pilot program aimed at helping homeless veterans and guests in Michiana.

Steve Camilleri, Executive Director of the Center for the Homeless, says the pilot program this grant money will go toward will help break the cycle of homelessness in Michiana.

“Having the support of Kelly Cares Foundation just allows us to really help break that cycle. Because it's a cycle. We've seen folks that need to come back. This allows us to provide some of the training and help that we wouldn't otherwise be able to," said Camilleri.

It’s something he says is a team effort between the center and Kelly Cares.

“What we're doing with them is helping them kind of move forward with some additional educational to get them up on their feet and out the door, some of that support that they just need to get up and running," Paqui Kelly said.

Reach Out and Read Carolinas, based in North Carolina, received funds for their organization which is focused on getting kids to read at home at a young age.

Pink Ribbon Connection received a grant that will help fund a program to train breast cancer survivors to serve as peer mentors to current patients.

If you’re part of an organization interested in applying for next year’s grants – you have until December 31.

